Vaibhav Global Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 121.30 crore, up 10.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 121.30 crore in September 2021 up 10.27% from Rs. 110.01 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.66 crore in September 2021 up 237.14% from Rs. 13.25 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.50 crore in September 2021 up 203.3% from Rs. 16.65 crore in September 2020.

Vaibhav Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.96 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.52 in September 2020.

Vaibhav Global shares closed at 694.15 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given -16.41% returns over the last 6 months and 82.69% over the last 12 months.