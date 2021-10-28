MARKET NEWS

Vaibhav Global Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 121.30 crore, up 10.27% Y-o-Y

October 28, 2021 / 06:00 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vaibhav Global are:

Net Sales at Rs 121.30 crore in September 2021 up 10.27% from Rs. 110.01 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.66 crore in September 2021 up 237.14% from Rs. 13.25 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.50 crore in September 2021 up 203.3% from Rs. 16.65 crore in September 2020.

Vaibhav Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.96 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.52 in September 2020.

Vaibhav Global shares closed at 694.15 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given -16.41% returns over the last 6 months and 82.69% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations121.30129.52110.01
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations121.30129.52110.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials68.6577.5277.47
Purchase of Traded Goods9.806.297.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.47-1.04-8.63
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost14.6716.4010.72
Depreciation1.581.501.27
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses9.018.326.66
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses12.2012.7511.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.877.793.67
Other Income41.065.1511.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.9212.9415.38
Interest0.670.510.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.2612.4314.62
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax48.2612.4314.62
Tax3.593.001.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities44.669.4313.25
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period44.669.4313.25
Equity Share Capital32.6832.6232.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.960.584.52
Diluted EPS2.900.574.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.960.584.52
Diluted EPS2.900.574.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 28, 2021 05:44 pm

