Vaibhav Global Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 110.01 crore, up 3.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.01 crore in September 2020 up 3.09% from Rs. 106.71 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.25 crore in September 2020 up 57.52% from Rs. 8.41 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.65 crore in September 2020 up 46.83% from Rs. 11.34 crore in September 2019.

Vaibhav Global EPS has increased to Rs. 4.52 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.57 in September 2019.

Vaibhav Global shares closed at 1,863.00 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 89.18% returns over the last 6 months and 129.82% over the last 12 months.