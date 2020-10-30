172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|vaibhav-global-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-110-01-crore-up-3-09-y-o-y-6042031.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 05:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vaibhav Global Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 110.01 crore, up 3.09% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vaibhav Global are:

Net Sales at Rs 110.01 crore in September 2020 up 3.09% from Rs. 106.71 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.25 crore in September 2020 up 57.52% from Rs. 8.41 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.65 crore in September 2020 up 46.83% from Rs. 11.34 crore in September 2019.

Vaibhav Global EPS has increased to Rs. 4.52 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.57 in September 2019.

Vaibhav Global shares closed at 1,863.00 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 89.18% returns over the last 6 months and 129.82% over the last 12 months.

Vaibhav Global
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations110.0175.00106.71
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations110.0175.00106.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials77.4742.5968.50
Purchase of Traded Goods7.262.873.85
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.635.46-5.96
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost10.7211.0611.14
Depreciation1.271.251.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses6.666.116.15
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses11.588.1013.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.67-2.438.19
Other Income11.712.072.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.38-0.3610.34
Interest0.760.050.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.62-0.429.75
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax14.62-0.429.75
Tax1.37-0.111.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.25-0.318.41
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.25-0.318.41
Equity Share Capital33.4332.3632.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.52-0.102.57
Diluted EPS4.43-0.102.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.52-0.102.57
Diluted EPS4.43-0.102.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 30, 2020 05:00 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Retail #Vaibhav Global

