App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2019 01:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vaibhav Global Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 106.71 crore, down 0.83% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vaibhav Global are:

Net Sales at Rs 106.71 crore in September 2019 down 0.83% from Rs. 107.61 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.41 crore in September 2019 up 54.53% from Rs. 5.44 crore in September 2018.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.34 crore in September 2019 up 29.6% from Rs. 8.75 crore in September 2018.

Vaibhav Global EPS has increased to Rs. 2.57 in September 2019 from Rs. 1.67 in September 2018.

Vaibhav Global shares closed at 814.60 on October 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given 18.98% returns over the last 6 months and 10.06% over the last 12 months.

Vaibhav Global
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'19Jun'19Sep'18
Net Sales/Income from operations106.71106.64107.61
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations106.71106.64107.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials68.5069.1167.15
Purchase of Traded Goods3.854.015.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.96-4.35-2.19
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.1411.4412.40
Depreciation1.001.210.95
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses6.156.136.38
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses13.8511.5111.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.197.586.22
Other Income2.152.761.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.3410.337.80
Interest0.590.391.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.759.956.67
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax9.759.956.67
Tax1.341.631.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.418.325.44
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.418.325.44
Equity Share Capital32.5332.7932.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.572.541.67
Diluted EPS2.492.451.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.572.541.67
Diluted EPS2.492.451.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th NovEarly Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 1, 2019 01:15 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Retail #Vaibhav Global

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.