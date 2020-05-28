Vaibhav Global Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 92.28 crore, down 26.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.28 crore in March 2020 down 26.93% from Rs. 126.29 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.15 crore in March 2020 up 1000.81% from Rs. 9.64 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.13 crore in March 2020 up 677.06% from Rs. 14.43 crore in March 2019.

Vaibhav Global EPS has increased to Rs. 32.72 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.96 in March 2019.

Vaibhav Global shares closed at 1,064.70 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given 28.31% returns over the last 6 months and 46.30% over the last 12 months.