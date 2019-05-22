Vaibhav Global Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 126.29 crore, up 0.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 126.29 crore in March 2019 up 0.73% from Rs. 125.38 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.64 crore in March 2019 up 273.87% from Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.43 crore in March 2019 up 163.8% from Rs. 5.47 crore in March 2018.

Vaibhav Global EPS has increased to Rs. 2.96 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.79 in March 2018.

Vaibhav Global shares closed at 663.40 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.42% returns over the last 6 months and -3.11% over the last 12 months.