Vaibhav Global Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.26 crore, down 16.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.26 crore in June 2022 down 16.41% from Rs. 129.52 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.36 crore in June 2022 down 43.11% from Rs. 9.43 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.24 crore in June 2022 down 29.09% from Rs. 14.44 crore in June 2021.

Vaibhav Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in June 2021.

Vaibhav Global shares closed at 323.60 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)