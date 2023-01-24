 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vaibhav Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.98 crore, down 12.05% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 11:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vaibhav Global are:

Net Sales at Rs 112.98 crore in December 2022 down 12.05% from Rs. 128.45 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.68 crore in December 2022 down 43.4% from Rs. 43.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.25 crore in December 2022 down 11.03% from Rs. 30.63 crore in December 2021.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 112.98 90.43 128.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 112.98 90.43 128.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 63.90 57.10 82.77
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.05 3.23 7.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.43 -2.84 1.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.18 14.15 14.70
Depreciation 1.83 1.80 1.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 9.12
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.17 17.18 11.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.60 -0.18 0.55
Other Income 28.02 38.83 28.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.42 38.65 28.95
Interest 1.30 0.93 0.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.12 37.72 28.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 24.12 37.72 28.45
Tax -0.56 -0.37 -15.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.68 38.09 43.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.68 38.09 43.60
Equity Share Capital 32.93 32.91 32.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.50 2.32 2.67
Diluted EPS 1.48 2.28 2.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.50 2.31 2.67
Diluted EPS 1.48 2.28 2.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited