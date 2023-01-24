Vaibhav Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.98 crore, down 12.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.98 crore in December 2022 down 12.05% from Rs. 128.45 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.68 crore in December 2022 down 43.4% from Rs. 43.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.25 crore in December 2022 down 11.03% from Rs. 30.63 crore in December 2021.