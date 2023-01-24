English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Vaibhav Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.98 crore, down 12.05% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 11:15 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vaibhav Global are:

    Net Sales at Rs 112.98 crore in December 2022 down 12.05% from Rs. 128.45 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.68 crore in December 2022 down 43.4% from Rs. 43.60 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.25 crore in December 2022 down 11.03% from Rs. 30.63 crore in December 2021.

    Vaibhav Global
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations112.9890.43128.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations112.9890.43128.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials63.9057.1082.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.053.237.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.43-2.841.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.1814.1514.70
    Depreciation1.831.801.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----9.12
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.1717.1811.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.60-0.180.55
    Other Income28.0238.8328.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.4238.6528.95
    Interest1.300.930.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.1237.7228.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.1237.7228.45
    Tax-0.56-0.37-15.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.6838.0943.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.6838.0943.60
    Equity Share Capital32.9332.9132.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.502.322.67
    Diluted EPS1.482.282.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.502.312.67
    Diluted EPS1.482.282.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited