Vaibhav Global Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 125.05 crore, down 0.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 125.05 crore in December 2019 down 0.68% from Rs. 125.91 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.44 crore in December 2019 down 40.42% from Rs. 7.46 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.21 crore in December 2019 down 21.06% from Rs. 10.40 crore in December 2018.

Vaibhav Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.37 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.29 in December 2018.

Vaibhav Global shares closed at 1,061.55 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 21.63% returns over the last 6 months and 59.85% over the last 12 months.