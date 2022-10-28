English
    Live: Sebi Chief On Finfluencers, Co-location, Insider Trading
    Vaibhav Global Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 646.26 crore, up 1.81% Y-o-Y

    October 28, 2022 / 12:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vaibhav Global are:

    Net Sales at Rs 646.26 crore in September 2022 up 1.81% from Rs. 634.79 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.93 crore in September 2022 down 45.65% from Rs. 42.18 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.06 crore in September 2022 down 28.42% from Rs. 72.73 crore in September 2021.

    Vaibhav Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.57 in September 2021.

    Vaibhav Global shares closed at 342.05 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.03% returns over the last 6 months and -48.33% over the last 12 months.

    Vaibhav Global
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations646.26628.27634.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations646.26628.27634.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials59.3567.8269.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods159.63159.67227.64
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks21.44-3.19-85.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost124.16125.05119.94
    Depreciation18.5017.4112.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----219.30
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses231.82236.8617.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.3524.6653.92
    Other Income2.201.855.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.5626.5059.84
    Interest2.391.501.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax31.1725.0058.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax31.1725.0058.30
    Tax8.135.4216.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.0419.5842.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.0419.5842.13
    Minority Interest-0.110.040.05
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates22.9319.6242.18
    Equity Share Capital32.9132.8132.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.401.202.57
    Diluted EPS1.371.172.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.401.202.57
    Diluted EPS1.371.172.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Retail #Vaibhav Global
    first published: Oct 28, 2022 12:00 pm
