Vaibhav Global Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 646.26 crore, up 1.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 646.26 crore in September 2022 up 1.81% from Rs. 634.79 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.93 crore in September 2022 down 45.65% from Rs. 42.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.06 crore in September 2022 down 28.42% from Rs. 72.73 crore in September 2021.

Vaibhav Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.57 in September 2021.

Vaibhav Global shares closed at 342.05 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.03% returns over the last 6 months and -48.33% over the last 12 months.