Vaibhav Global Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 634.79 crore, up 6.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 634.79 crore in September 2021 up 6.01% from Rs. 598.79 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.18 crore in September 2021 down 40.22% from Rs. 70.56 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.73 crore in September 2021 down 26.41% from Rs. 98.83 crore in September 2020.

Vaibhav Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.57 in September 2021 from Rs. 21.82 in September 2020.

Vaibhav Global shares closed at 694.15 on October 27, 2021 (NSE)