you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2019 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vaibhav Global Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 485.19 crore, up 7.41% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vaibhav Global are:

Net Sales at Rs 485.19 crore in September 2019 up 7.41% from Rs. 451.73 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.95 crore in September 2019 up 25.02% from Rs. 39.15 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.59 crore in September 2019 up 26.55% from Rs. 54.99 crore in September 2018.

Vaibhav Global EPS has increased to Rs. 14.97 in September 2019 from Rs. 12.01 in September 2018.

Vaibhav Global shares closed at 814.60 on October 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given 18.98% returns over the last 6 months and 10.06% over the last 12 months.

Vaibhav Global
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'19Jun'19Sep'18
Net Sales/Income from operations485.19439.96451.73
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations485.19439.96451.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials68.5069.1167.15
Purchase of Traded Goods108.6098.9786.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.94-23.450.14
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost86.2385.1386.54
Depreciation7.608.366.16
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses144.84141.80140.86
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses18.6317.5617.99
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.7542.4846.81
Other Income3.243.722.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.9946.2048.83
Interest1.051.031.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax60.9445.1647.58
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax60.9445.1647.58
Tax11.989.158.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities48.9536.0139.15
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period48.9536.0139.15
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates48.9536.0139.15
Equity Share Capital32.5332.7932.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.9711.0212.01
Diluted EPS14.5010.6211.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.9711.0212.01
Diluted EPS14.5010.6211.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Nov 1, 2019 03:10 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Retail #Vaibhav Global

