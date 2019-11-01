Vaibhav Global Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 485.19 crore, up 7.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 485.19 crore in September 2019 up 7.41% from Rs. 451.73 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.95 crore in September 2019 up 25.02% from Rs. 39.15 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.59 crore in September 2019 up 26.55% from Rs. 54.99 crore in September 2018.

Vaibhav Global EPS has increased to Rs. 14.97 in September 2019 from Rs. 12.01 in September 2018.

Vaibhav Global shares closed at 814.60 on October 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given 18.98% returns over the last 6 months and 10.06% over the last 12 months.