Vaibhav Global Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 685.19 crore, up 2.9% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vaibhav Global are:

Net Sales at Rs 685.19 crore in March 2022 up 2.9% from Rs. 665.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.21 crore in March 2022 down 51.44% from Rs. 56.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.05 crore in March 2022 down 44.78% from Rs. 85.21 crore in March 2021.

Vaibhav Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.67 in March 2022 from Rs. 17.29 in March 2021.

Vaibhav Global shares closed at 390.90 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.78% returns over the last 6 months and -53.79% over the last 12 months.

Vaibhav Global
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 685.19 750.41 665.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 685.19 750.41 665.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 66.23 84.26 75.35
Purchase of Traded Goods 182.32 230.55 128.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.30 -31.89 41.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 124.64 132.74 116.27
Depreciation 16.58 14.37 11.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 248.28 235.63 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.04 14.17 225.95
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.79 70.57 66.85
Other Income 8.69 0.66 6.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.47 71.23 73.76
Interest 2.16 1.63 1.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.32 69.60 72.18
Exceptional Items -3.31 -1.35 --
P/L Before Tax 25.01 68.25 72.18
Tax -1.93 -1.05 16.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.94 69.30 56.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.94 69.30 56.00
Minority Interest 0.26 -- 0.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 27.21 69.30 56.02
Equity Share Capital 32.76 32.75 32.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.67 4.26 17.29
Diluted EPS 1.63 4.16 16.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.67 4.26 17.29
Diluted EPS 1.63 4.16 16.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

