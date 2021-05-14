Vaibhav Global Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 665.88 crore, up 33.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 665.88 crore in March 2021 up 33.7% from Rs. 498.05 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.02 crore in March 2021 up 40.99% from Rs. 39.74 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.21 crore in March 2021 up 41.1% from Rs. 60.39 crore in March 2020.

Vaibhav Global EPS has increased to Rs. 17.29 in March 2021 from Rs. 12.25 in March 2020.

Vaibhav Global shares closed at 881.30 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 115.68% returns over the last 6 months and 344.97% over the last 12 months.