Vaibhav Global Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 665.88 crore, up 33.7% Y-o-Y

May 14, 2021 / 12:49 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vaibhav Global are:

Net Sales at Rs 665.88 crore in March 2021 up 33.7% from Rs. 498.05 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.02 crore in March 2021 up 40.99% from Rs. 39.74 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.21 crore in March 2021 up 41.1% from Rs. 60.39 crore in March 2020.

Vaibhav Global EPS has increased to Rs. 17.29 in March 2021 from Rs. 12.25 in March 2020.

Close

Vaibhav Global shares closed at 881.30 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 115.68% returns over the last 6 months and 344.97% over the last 12 months.

Vaibhav Global
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations665.88724.96498.05
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations665.88724.96498.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials75.3576.7759.31
Purchase of Traded Goods128.80197.3183.81
Increase/Decrease in Stocks41.22-9.3943.16
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost116.27114.9392.45
Depreciation11.459.487.83
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses--207.38152.13
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses225.9515.3010.79
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.85113.1948.57
Other Income6.923.643.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.76116.8352.56
Interest1.580.954.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax72.18115.8848.42
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax72.18115.8848.42
Tax16.1823.568.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities56.0092.3239.74
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period56.0092.3239.74
Minority Interest0.020.00--
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates56.0292.3339.74
Equity Share Capital32.5432.5132.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS17.2928.5212.25
Diluted EPS16.8227.8512.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS17.2928.5212.25
Diluted EPS16.8227.8512.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 14, 2021 12:44 pm

