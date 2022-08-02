 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vaibhav Global Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 628.27 crore, down 7.88% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 06:36 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vaibhav Global are:

Net Sales at Rs 628.27 crore in June 2022 down 7.88% from Rs. 682.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.62 crore in June 2022 down 80.13% from Rs. 98.77 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.91 crore in June 2022 down 55.11% from Rs. 97.81 crore in June 2021.

Vaibhav Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.07 in June 2021.

Vaibhav Global shares closed at 323.60 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)

Vaibhav Global
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 628.27 685.19 682.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 628.27 685.19 682.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 67.82 66.23 78.91
Purchase of Traded Goods 159.67 182.32 205.94
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.19 12.30 -62.75
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 125.05 124.64 132.10
Depreciation 17.41 16.58 10.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 248.28 220.12
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 236.86 13.04 16.48
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.66 21.79 80.28
Other Income 1.85 8.69 6.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.50 30.47 86.85
Interest 1.50 2.16 0.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.00 28.32 86.09
Exceptional Items -- -3.31 32.90
P/L Before Tax 25.00 25.01 118.99
Tax 5.42 -1.93 20.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.58 26.94 98.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.58 26.94 98.74
Minority Interest 0.04 0.26 0.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 19.62 27.21 98.77
Equity Share Capital 32.81 32.76 32.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.20 1.67 6.07
Diluted EPS 1.17 1.63 5.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.20 1.67 6.07
Diluted EPS 1.17 1.63 5.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Retail #Vaibhav Global
first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.