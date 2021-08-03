Vaibhav Global Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 682.05 crore, up 23.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 682.05 crore in June 2021 up 23.91% from Rs. 550.44 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 98.77 crore in June 2021 up 86.8% from Rs. 52.88 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.81 crore in June 2021 up 26.08% from Rs. 77.58 crore in June 2020.

Vaibhav Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.07 in June 2021 from Rs. 16.37 in June 2020.

Vaibhav Global shares closed at 812.90 on August 02, 2021 (NSE)