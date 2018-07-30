Vaibhav Global consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 390.12 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 390.12 425.82 329.65 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 390.12 425.82 329.65 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 78.41 89.61 67.89 Purchase of Traded Goods 74.29 57.41 63.89 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -16.18 25.18 -30.64 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 73.37 70.13 64.56 Depreciation 5.96 5.75 7.43 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 122.38 128.03 127.67 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 17.38 17.27 17.25 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.51 32.45 11.59 Other Income 3.92 2.87 6.07 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.44 35.32 17.66 Interest 1.59 1.25 1.43 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.84 34.07 16.24 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 36.84 34.07 16.24 Tax 6.80 2.16 1.17 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 30.05 31.91 15.07 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 30.05 31.91 15.07 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 30.05 31.91 15.07 Equity Share Capital 32.60 32.58 32.54 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.22 9.80 5.00 Diluted EPS 8.90 9.53 4.89 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.22 9.80 5.00 Diluted EPS 8.90 9.53 4.89 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited