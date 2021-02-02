Vaibhav Global Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 724.96 crore, up 28.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 724.96 crore in December 2020 up 28.71% from Rs. 563.27 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.33 crore in December 2020 up 40.84% from Rs. 65.56 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.31 crore in December 2020 up 37.38% from Rs. 91.94 crore in December 2019.

Vaibhav Global EPS has increased to Rs. 28.52 in December 2020 from Rs. 20.16 in December 2019.

Vaibhav Global shares closed at 2,808.05 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 109.84% returns over the last 6 months and 170.04% over the last 12 months.