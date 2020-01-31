Vaibhav Global Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 563.27 crore, up 10.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 563.27 crore in December 2019 up 10.32% from Rs. 510.59 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.56 crore in December 2019 up 24.83% from Rs. 52.51 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.94 crore in December 2019 up 29.09% from Rs. 71.22 crore in December 2018.

Vaibhav Global EPS has increased to Rs. 20.16 in December 2019 from Rs. 16.11 in December 2018.

Vaibhav Global shares closed at 1,061.55 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 21.63% returns over the last 6 months and 59.85% over the last 12 months.