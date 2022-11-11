English
    Vadilal Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 227.77 crore, up 55.33% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 09:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vadilal Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 227.77 crore in September 2022 up 55.33% from Rs. 146.64 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.34 crore in September 2022 up 2492.99% from Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.10 crore in September 2022 up 254.62% from Rs. 10.18 crore in September 2021.

    Vadilal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 29.69 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.15 in September 2021.

    Vadilal Ind shares closed at 2,065.60 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.19% returns over the last 6 months and 109.83% over the last 12 months.

    Vadilal Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations227.77349.22146.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations227.77349.22146.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials121.04208.9692.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.871.961.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.172.951.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.5316.449.82
    Depreciation5.075.734.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses52.9959.2734.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.1053.912.26
    Other Income3.932.983.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.0356.885.37
    Interest2.403.854.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.6353.041.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax28.6353.041.12
    Tax7.2913.310.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.3439.720.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.3439.720.82
    Equity Share Capital7.197.197.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.6955.261.15
    Diluted EPS29.6955.261.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.6955.261.15
    Diluted EPS29.6955.261.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
