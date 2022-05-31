 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vadilal Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 175.13 crore, up 24.4% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 12:43 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vadilal Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 175.13 crore in March 2022 up 24.4% from Rs. 140.78 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.28 crore in March 2022 up 164.49% from Rs. 6.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.63 crore in March 2022 up 78.32% from Rs. 19.42 crore in March 2021.

Vadilal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 25.44 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.62 in March 2021.

Vadilal Ind shares closed at 1,795.85 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 92.68% returns over the last 6 months and 77.68% over the last 12 months.

Vadilal Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 175.13 90.92 140.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 175.13 90.92 140.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 115.51 51.33 95.77
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.28 0.94 1.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -21.41 5.14 -15.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.24 10.72 9.06
Depreciation 4.74 4.55 4.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 36.95 30.87 31.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.81 -12.64 13.36
Other Income 3.08 2.05 1.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.89 -10.59 14.71
Interest 5.11 4.11 5.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.78 -14.70 9.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 24.78 -14.70 9.64
Tax 6.50 -3.67 2.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.28 -11.03 6.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.28 -11.03 6.91
Equity Share Capital 7.19 7.19 7.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.44 -15.35 9.62
Diluted EPS 25.44 -15.35 9.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.44 -15.35 9.62
Diluted EPS 25.44 -15.35 9.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results #Vadilal Ind #Vadilal Industries
first published: May 31, 2022 12:40 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.