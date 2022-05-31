Vadilal Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 175.13 crore, up 24.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 175.13 crore in March 2022 up 24.4% from Rs. 140.78 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.28 crore in March 2022 up 164.49% from Rs. 6.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.63 crore in March 2022 up 78.32% from Rs. 19.42 crore in March 2021.

Vadilal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 25.44 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.62 in March 2021.

Vadilal Ind shares closed at 1,795.85 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 92.68% returns over the last 6 months and 77.68% over the last 12 months.