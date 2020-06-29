Vadilal Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 77.62 crore, down 21.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.62 crore in March 2020 down 21.33% from Rs. 98.66 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.76 crore in March 2020 down 403.44% from Rs. 3.13 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.32 crore in March 2020 down 387.31% from Rs. 3.94 crore in March 2019.

Vadilal Ind shares closed at 540.85 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -23.67% returns over the last 6 months and 3.34% over the last 12 months.