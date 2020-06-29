Vadilal Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 77.62 crore, down 21.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vadilal Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 77.62 crore in March 2020 down 21.33% from Rs. 98.66 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.76 crore in March 2020 down 403.44% from Rs. 3.13 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.32 crore in March 2020 down 387.31% from Rs. 3.94 crore in March 2019.
Vadilal Ind shares closed at 540.85 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -23.67% returns over the last 6 months and 3.34% over the last 12 months.
|Vadilal Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|77.62
|75.96
|98.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|77.62
|75.96
|98.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|71.03
|37.56
|72.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.20
|1.60
|3.11
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-21.33
|5.10
|-16.93
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.09
|10.18
|10.47
|Depreciation
|4.78
|4.58
|4.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.10
|24.17
|28.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.25
|-7.24
|-4.20
|Other Income
|2.16
|1.43
|3.82
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.10
|-5.81
|-0.38
|Interest
|5.05
|3.16
|4.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-21.14
|-8.97
|-4.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-21.14
|-8.97
|-4.64
|Tax
|-5.39
|-2.23
|-1.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.76
|-6.74
|-3.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.76
|-6.74
|-3.13
|Equity Share Capital
|7.19
|7.19
|7.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-21.92
|-9.38
|-4.35
|Diluted EPS
|-21.92
|-9.38
|-4.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-21.92
|-9.38
|-4.35
|Diluted EPS
|-21.92
|-9.38
|-4.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:44 am