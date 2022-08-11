 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vadilal Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 349.22 crore, up 165.73% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vadilal Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 349.22 crore in June 2022 up 165.73% from Rs. 131.42 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.72 crore in June 2022 up 1648.19% from Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.61 crore in June 2022 up 400.88% from Rs. 12.50 crore in June 2021.

Vadilal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 55.26 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.16 in June 2021.

Vadilal Ind shares closed at 2,316.15 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 117.42% returns over the last 6 months and 109.83% over the last 12 months.

Vadilal Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 349.22 175.13 131.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 349.22 175.13 131.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 208.96 115.51 72.64
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.96 1.28 1.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.95 -21.41 5.82
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.44 11.24 9.52
Depreciation 5.73 4.74 5.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 59.27 36.95 30.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.91 26.81 6.81
Other Income 2.98 3.08 0.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.88 29.89 7.36
Interest 3.85 5.11 4.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 53.04 24.78 2.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 53.04 24.78 2.96
Tax 13.31 6.50 0.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 39.72 18.28 2.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 39.72 18.28 2.27
Equity Share Capital 7.19 7.19 7.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 55.26 25.44 3.16
Diluted EPS 55.26 25.44 3.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 55.26 25.44 3.16
Diluted EPS 55.26 25.44 3.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results #Vadilal Ind #Vadilal Industries
first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.