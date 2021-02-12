Vadilal Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 67.80 crore, down 10.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.80 crore in December 2020 down 10.74% from Rs. 75.96 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.62 crore in December 2020 down 13.07% from Rs. 6.74 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2020 up 29.27% from Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2019.

Vadilal Ind shares closed at 801.05 on February 11, 2021 (NSE)