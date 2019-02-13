Vadilal Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 78.92 crore, up 17.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vadilal Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 78.92 crore in December 2018 up 17.97% from Rs. 66.90 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2018 up 75.2% from Rs. 8.75 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.17 crore in December 2018 up 168.59% from Rs. 6.08 crore in December 2017.
Vadilal Ind shares closed at 449.40 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -41.73% returns over the last 6 months and -52.06% over the last 12 months.
|
|Vadilal Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|78.92
|117.70
|66.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|78.92
|117.70
|66.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|38.62
|63.09
|37.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.28
|2.86
|0.54
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.10
|-0.48
|4.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.34
|8.37
|6.89
|Depreciation
|3.94
|4.10
|4.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.97
|29.27
|24.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.33
|10.50
|-10.46
|Other Income
|1.57
|3.82
|0.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.23
|14.32
|-10.10
|Interest
|3.23
|2.95
|3.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.00
|11.37
|-13.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.00
|11.37
|-13.39
|Tax
|-0.83
|3.44
|-4.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.17
|7.93
|-8.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.17
|7.93
|-8.75
|Equity Share Capital
|7.19
|7.19
|7.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.02
|11.03
|-12.18
|Diluted EPS
|-3.02
|11.03
|-12.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.02
|11.03
|-12.18
|Diluted EPS
|-3.02
|11.03
|-12.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited