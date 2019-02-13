Vadilal Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 78.92 crore, up 17.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.92 crore in December 2018 up 17.97% from Rs. 66.90 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2018 up 75.2% from Rs. 8.75 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.17 crore in December 2018 up 168.59% from Rs. 6.08 crore in December 2017.

Vadilal Ind shares closed at 449.40 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -41.73% returns over the last 6 months and -52.06% over the last 12 months.