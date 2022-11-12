 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vadilal Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 267.04 crore, up 41.8% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vadilal Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 267.04 crore in September 2022 up 41.8% from Rs. 188.33 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.34 crore in September 2022 up 115.19% from Rs. 12.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.09 crore in September 2022 up 69.45% from Rs. 28.38 crore in September 2021.

Vadilal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 38.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 17.67 in September 2021.

Vadilal Ind shares closed at 2,065.60 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.19% returns over the last 6 months and 109.83% over the last 12 months.

Vadilal Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 267.04 391.19 188.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 267.04 391.19 188.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 121.92 210.41 92.77
Purchase of Traded Goods 13.93 9.27 11.93
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.53 1.51 -2.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.95 24.09 16.28
Depreciation 7.85 7.16 5.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 65.59 70.72 44.48
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.33 68.02 19.24
Other Income 3.91 3.67 3.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.24 71.68 22.72
Interest 2.79 4.61 4.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 37.46 67.07 18.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 37.46 67.07 18.09
Tax 10.12 17.61 5.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.34 49.46 12.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.34 49.46 12.70
Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 27.34 49.46 12.70
Equity Share Capital 7.19 7.19 7.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 38.03 68.81 17.67
Diluted EPS 38.03 68.81 17.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 38.03 68.81 17.67
Diluted EPS 38.03 68.81 17.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 12, 2022 02:31 pm
