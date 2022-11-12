Vadilal Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 267.04 crore, up 41.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 267.04 crore in September 2022 up 41.8% from Rs. 188.33 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.34 crore in September 2022 up 115.19% from Rs. 12.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.09 crore in September 2022 up 69.45% from Rs. 28.38 crore in September 2021.

Vadilal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 38.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 17.67 in September 2021.

Vadilal Ind shares closed at 2,065.60 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.19% returns over the last 6 months and 109.83% over the last 12 months.