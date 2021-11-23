Vadilal Ind Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 188.33 crore, up 52.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 188.33 crore in September 2021 up 52.6% from Rs. 123.41 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.70 crore in September 2021 up 1763.56% from Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.38 crore in September 2021 up 125.96% from Rs. 12.56 crore in September 2020.

Vadilal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 17.67 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.95 in September 2020.

Vadilal Ind shares closed at 931.05 on November 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given -5.59% returns over the last 6 months and 20.48% over the last 12 months.