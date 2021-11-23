MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Know how Passive Investing has the potential to create long-term wealth for new investors by joining an engaging webinar on November 25, 4:00 p.m
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vadilal Ind Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 188.33 crore, up 52.6% Y-o-Y

November 23, 2021 / 05:53 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vadilal Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 188.33 crore in September 2021 up 52.6% from Rs. 123.41 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.70 crore in September 2021 up 1763.56% from Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.38 crore in September 2021 up 125.96% from Rs. 12.56 crore in September 2020.

Vadilal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 17.67 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.95 in September 2020.

Close

Vadilal Ind shares closed at 931.05 on November 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given -5.59% returns over the last 6 months and 20.48% over the last 12 months.

Vadilal Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations188.33166.35123.41
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations188.33166.35123.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials92.7773.5855.46
Purchase of Traded Goods11.9310.929.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.03-1.801.77
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost16.2816.0613.31
Depreciation5.666.435.55
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses44.4839.3536.16
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.2421.821.94
Other Income3.480.755.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.7222.577.01
Interest4.644.765.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.0917.801.67
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax18.0917.801.67
Tax5.385.100.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.7012.700.68
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.7012.700.68
Minority Interest0.000.00--
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.7012.700.68
Equity Share Capital7.197.197.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS17.6717.670.95
Diluted EPS17.6717.670.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS17.6717.670.95
Diluted EPS17.6717.670.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results #Vadilal Ind #Vadilal Industries
first published: Nov 23, 2021 05:44 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.