 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vadilal Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 212.86 crore, up 26.32% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vadilal Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 212.86 crore in March 2022 up 26.32% from Rs. 168.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.69 crore in March 2022 up 31.12% from Rs. 16.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.57 crore in March 2022 up 25.4% from Rs. 33.15 crore in March 2021.

Vadilal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 30.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 23.01 in March 2021.

Vadilal Ind shares closed at 1,795.85 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 92.68% returns over the last 6 months and 77.68% over the last 12 months.

Vadilal Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 212.86 130.18 168.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 212.86 130.18 168.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 116.27 51.46 96.11
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.81 8.38 6.96
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.39 6.79 -15.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.22 17.25 14.52
Depreciation 5.90 5.99 5.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 50.07 40.45 38.47
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.99 -0.14 21.99
Other Income 1.68 2.40 5.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.67 2.26 27.22
Interest 5.47 4.52 5.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.20 -2.26 21.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 30.20 -2.26 21.86
Tax 8.51 0.14 5.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.69 -2.40 16.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.69 -2.40 16.54
Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 21.69 -2.40 16.54
Equity Share Capital 7.19 7.19 7.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.18 -3.33 23.01
Diluted EPS 30.18 -3.33 23.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.18 -3.33 23.01
Diluted EPS 30.18 -3.33 23.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results #Vadilal Ind #Vadilal Industries
first published: May 31, 2022 10:20 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.