Vadilal Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 212.86 crore, up 26.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 212.86 crore in March 2022 up 26.32% from Rs. 168.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.69 crore in March 2022 up 31.12% from Rs. 16.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.57 crore in March 2022 up 25.4% from Rs. 33.15 crore in March 2021.

Vadilal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 30.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 23.01 in March 2021.

Vadilal Ind shares closed at 1,795.85 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 92.68% returns over the last 6 months and 77.68% over the last 12 months.