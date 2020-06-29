Vadilal Ind Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 97.71 crore, down 13.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vadilal Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 97.71 crore in March 2020 down 13.1% from Rs. 112.44 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.04 crore in March 2020 down 118.6% from Rs. 6.42 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.73 crore in March 2020 down 22333.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.
Vadilal Ind shares closed at 540.85 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -23.67% returns over the last 6 months and 3.34% over the last 12 months.
|Vadilal Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|97.71
|96.18
|112.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|97.71
|96.18
|112.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|71.03
|37.56
|72.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.99
|5.75
|6.39
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-19.39
|7.64
|-17.73
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.66
|14.71
|14.62
|Depreciation
|6.23
|5.73
|4.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|31.79
|29.47
|38.45
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.59
|-4.66
|-6.66
|Other Income
|2.63
|1.70
|2.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.96
|-2.96
|-4.44
|Interest
|5.57
|3.56
|4.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-18.53
|-6.52
|-8.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-18.53
|-6.52
|-8.75
|Tax
|-4.49
|-1.47
|-2.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.04
|-5.06
|-6.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.04
|-5.06
|-6.42
|Minority Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-14.04
|-5.05
|-6.42
|Equity Share Capital
|7.19
|7.19
|7.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.53
|-7.03
|-8.93
|Diluted EPS
|-19.53
|-7.03
|-8.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.53
|-7.03
|-8.93
|Diluted EPS
|-19.53
|-7.03
|-8.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:15 am