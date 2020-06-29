Vadilal Ind Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 97.71 crore, down 13.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.71 crore in March 2020 down 13.1% from Rs. 112.44 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.04 crore in March 2020 down 118.6% from Rs. 6.42 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.73 crore in March 2020 down 22333.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.

Vadilal Ind shares closed at 540.85 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -23.67% returns over the last 6 months and 3.34% over the last 12 months.