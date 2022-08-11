Vadilal Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 391.19 crore, up 135.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 391.19 crore in June 2022 up 135.16% from Rs. 166.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.46 crore in June 2022 up 289.32% from Rs. 12.70 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.84 crore in June 2022 up 171.86% from Rs. 29.00 crore in June 2021.

Vadilal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 68.81 in June 2022 from Rs. 17.67 in June 2021.

Vadilal Ind shares closed at 2,316.15 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 117.42% returns over the last 6 months and 109.83% over the last 12 months.