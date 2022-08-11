 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vadilal Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 391.19 crore, up 135.16% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vadilal Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 391.19 crore in June 2022 up 135.16% from Rs. 166.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.46 crore in June 2022 up 289.32% from Rs. 12.70 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.84 crore in June 2022 up 171.86% from Rs. 29.00 crore in June 2021.

Vadilal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 68.81 in June 2022 from Rs. 17.67 in June 2021.

Vadilal Ind shares closed at 2,316.15 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 117.42% returns over the last 6 months and 109.83% over the last 12 months.

Vadilal Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 391.19 212.86 166.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 391.19 212.86 166.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 210.41 116.27 73.58
Purchase of Traded Goods 9.27 5.81 10.92
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.51 -18.39 -1.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.09 19.22 16.06
Depreciation 7.16 5.90 6.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 70.72 50.07 39.35
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.02 33.99 21.82
Other Income 3.67 1.68 0.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 71.68 35.67 22.57
Interest 4.61 5.47 4.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 67.07 30.20 17.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 67.07 30.20 17.80
Tax 17.61 8.51 5.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 49.46 21.69 12.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 49.46 21.69 12.70
Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 49.46 21.69 12.70
Equity Share Capital 7.19 7.19 7.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 68.81 30.18 17.67
Diluted EPS 68.81 30.18 17.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 68.81 30.18 17.67
Diluted EPS 68.81 30.18 17.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:11 am
