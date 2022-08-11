English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Vadilal Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 391.19 crore, up 135.16% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vadilal Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 391.19 crore in June 2022 up 135.16% from Rs. 166.35 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.46 crore in June 2022 up 289.32% from Rs. 12.70 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.84 crore in June 2022 up 171.86% from Rs. 29.00 crore in June 2021.

    Vadilal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 68.81 in June 2022 from Rs. 17.67 in June 2021.

    Close

    Vadilal Ind shares closed at 2,316.15 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 117.42% returns over the last 6 months and 109.83% over the last 12 months.

    Vadilal Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations391.19212.86166.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations391.19212.86166.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials210.41116.2773.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.275.8110.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.51-18.39-1.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.0919.2216.06
    Depreciation7.165.906.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses70.7250.0739.35
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.0233.9921.82
    Other Income3.671.680.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax71.6835.6722.57
    Interest4.615.474.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax67.0730.2017.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax67.0730.2017.80
    Tax17.618.515.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities49.4621.6912.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period49.4621.6912.70
    Minority Interest0.000.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates49.4621.6912.70
    Equity Share Capital7.197.197.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS68.8130.1817.67
    Diluted EPS68.8130.1817.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS68.8130.1817.67
    Diluted EPS68.8130.1817.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results #Vadilal Ind #Vadilal Industries
    first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:11 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.