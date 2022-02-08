Vadilal Ind Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 130.18 crore, up 32.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 130.18 crore in December 2021 up 32.09% from Rs. 98.55 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2021 down 100.92% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.25 crore in December 2021 down 14.6% from Rs. 9.66 crore in December 2020.

Vadilal Ind shares closed at 949.15 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.55% returns over the last 6 months and 18.73% over the last 12 months.