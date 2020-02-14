Vadilal Ind Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 96.18 crore, up 2.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vadilal Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 96.18 crore in December 2019 up 2.18% from Rs. 94.13 crore in December 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.05 crore in December 2019 down 98.45% from Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2019 down 28.05% from Rs. 3.85 crore in December 2018.
Vadilal Ind shares closed at 829.45 on February 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given 53.86% returns over the last 6 months and 63.52% over the last 12 months.
|Vadilal Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|96.18
|147.02
|94.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|96.18
|147.02
|94.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|37.56
|66.77
|38.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.75
|8.59
|5.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.64
|-0.74
|3.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.71
|14.53
|13.17
|Depreciation
|5.73
|5.78
|4.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.47
|36.03
|31.52
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.66
|16.06
|-1.67
|Other Income
|1.70
|2.72
|1.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.96
|18.78
|-0.16
|Interest
|3.56
|3.35
|3.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.52
|15.43
|-3.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.52
|15.43
|-3.42
|Tax
|-1.47
|-7.37
|-0.87
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.06
|22.80
|-2.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.06
|22.80
|-2.55
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.05
|22.63
|-2.55
|Equity Share Capital
|7.19
|7.19
|7.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.03
|31.72
|-3.54
|Diluted EPS
|-7.03
|31.72
|-3.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.03
|31.72
|-3.54
|Diluted EPS
|-7.03
|31.72
|-3.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Feb 14, 2020 03:00 pm