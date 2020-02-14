Vadilal Ind Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 96.18 crore, up 2.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 96.18 crore in December 2019 up 2.18% from Rs. 94.13 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.05 crore in December 2019 down 98.45% from Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2019 down 28.05% from Rs. 3.85 crore in December 2018.

Vadilal Ind shares closed at 829.45 on February 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given 53.86% returns over the last 6 months and 63.52% over the last 12 months.