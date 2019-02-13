Vadilal Ind Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 94.13 crore, up 27.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.13 crore in December 2018 up 27.51% from Rs. 73.82 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2018 up 72.88% from Rs. 9.39 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.85 crore in December 2018 up 151.33% from Rs. 7.50 crore in December 2017.

Vadilal Ind shares closed at 449.40 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -41.73% returns over the last 6 months and -52.06% over the last 12 months.