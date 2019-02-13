Vadilal Ind Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 94.13 crore, up 27.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vadilal Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 94.13 crore in December 2018 up 27.51% from Rs. 73.82 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2018 up 72.88% from Rs. 9.39 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.85 crore in December 2018 up 151.33% from Rs. 7.50 crore in December 2017.
Vadilal Ind shares closed at 449.40 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -41.73% returns over the last 6 months and -52.06% over the last 12 months.
|
|Vadilal Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|94.13
|132.75
|73.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|94.13
|132.75
|73.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|38.62
|63.09
|37.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.01
|6.23
|1.64
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.47
|-2.85
|4.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.17
|12.18
|8.94
|Depreciation
|4.01
|4.17
|4.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|31.52
|36.41
|29.34
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.67
|13.52
|-12.12
|Other Income
|1.51
|3.73
|0.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|17.25
|-11.61
|Interest
|3.25
|3.02
|3.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.42
|14.22
|-14.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.42
|14.22
|-14.91
|Tax
|-0.87
|4.24
|-5.52
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.55
|9.99
|-9.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.55
|9.99
|-9.39
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.55
|9.98
|-9.39
|Equity Share Capital
|7.19
|7.19
|7.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.54
|13.89
|-13.06
|Diluted EPS
|-3.54
|13.89
|-13.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.54
|13.89
|-13.06
|Diluted EPS
|-3.54
|13.89
|-13.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited