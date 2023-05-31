Vadilal Enter Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 189.76 crore, up 17.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 189.76 crore in March 2023 up 17.63% from Rs. 161.32 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.32 crore in March 2023 down 93.39% from Rs. 4.30 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.61 crore in March 2023 down 196.11% from Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2022.

Vadilal Enter shares closed at 3,391.50 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 61.73% returns over the last 6 months and 79.07% over the last 12 months.