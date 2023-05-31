Vadilal Enter Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 189.76 crore, up 17.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vadilal Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 189.76 crore in March 2023 up 17.63% from Rs. 161.32 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.32 crore in March 2023 down 93.39% from Rs. 4.30 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.61 crore in March 2023 down 196.11% from Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2022.
Vadilal Enter shares closed at 3,391.50 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 61.73% returns over the last 6 months and 79.07% over the last 12 months.
|Vadilal Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|189.76
|110.36
|161.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|189.76
|110.36
|161.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|186.05
|73.51
|151.47
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-33.26
|7.72
|-21.62
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.36
|9.09
|8.38
|Depreciation
|2.75
|2.80
|2.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|36.69
|23.07
|27.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.83
|-5.83
|-7.52
|Other Income
|1.47
|8.25
|2.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.36
|2.43
|-5.35
|Interest
|0.37
|0.31
|0.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.73
|2.12
|-5.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.73
|2.12
|-5.69
|Tax
|-2.42
|0.53
|-1.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.32
|1.58
|-4.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.32
|1.58
|-4.30
|Equity Share Capital
|0.86
|0.86
|0.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-96.41
|18.37
|-49.85
|Diluted EPS
|-96.41
|18.37
|-49.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-96.41
|18.37
|-49.85
|Diluted EPS
|-96.41
|18.37
|-49.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited