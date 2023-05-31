English
    Vadilal Enter Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 189.76 crore, up 17.63% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vadilal Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 189.76 crore in March 2023 up 17.63% from Rs. 161.32 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.32 crore in March 2023 down 93.39% from Rs. 4.30 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.61 crore in March 2023 down 196.11% from Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2022.

    Vadilal Enter shares closed at 3,391.50 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 61.73% returns over the last 6 months and 79.07% over the last 12 months.

    Vadilal Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations189.76110.36161.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations189.76110.36161.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods186.0573.51151.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-33.267.72-21.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.369.098.38
    Depreciation2.752.802.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.6923.0727.83
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.83-5.83-7.52
    Other Income1.478.252.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.362.43-5.35
    Interest0.370.310.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.732.12-5.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-10.732.12-5.69
    Tax-2.420.53-1.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.321.58-4.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.321.58-4.30
    Equity Share Capital0.860.860.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-96.4118.37-49.85
    Diluted EPS-96.4118.37-49.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-96.4118.37-49.85
    Diluted EPS-96.4118.37-49.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 09:11 am