Vadilal Enter Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 82.04 crore, down 26.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vadilal Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 82.04 crore in March 2020 down 26.8% from Rs. 112.07 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2020 down 166.21% from Rs. 3.97 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2020 down 91.04% from Rs. 10.04 crore in March 2019.
Vadilal Enter shares closed at 794.90 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -30.34% returns over the last 6 months and -14.34% over the last 12 months.
|Vadilal Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|82.04
|77.87
|112.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|82.04
|77.87
|112.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|65.03
|60.22
|83.38
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-13.46
|1.96
|-9.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.86
|10.64
|8.96
|Depreciation
|3.47
|3.53
|3.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.47
|15.47
|21.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.33
|-13.95
|5.33
|Other Income
|0.76
|0.74
|1.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.57
|-13.21
|6.94
|Interest
|0.87
|0.68
|1.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.43
|-13.89
|5.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.43
|-13.89
|5.79
|Tax
|-0.80
|-3.77
|1.82
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.63
|-10.12
|3.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.63
|-10.12
|3.97
|Equity Share Capital
|0.86
|0.86
|0.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-30.46
|-117.27
|46.00
|Diluted EPS
|-30.46
|-117.27
|46.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-30.46
|-117.27
|46.00
|Diluted EPS
|-30.46
|-117.27
|46.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:55 am