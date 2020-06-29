Vadilal Enter Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 82.04 crore, down 26.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.04 crore in March 2020 down 26.8% from Rs. 112.07 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2020 down 166.21% from Rs. 3.97 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2020 down 91.04% from Rs. 10.04 crore in March 2019.

Vadilal Enter shares closed at 794.90 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -30.34% returns over the last 6 months and -14.34% over the last 12 months.