Vadilal Enter Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 434.73 crore, up 4.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 434.73 crore in June 2023 up 4.55% from Rs. 415.81 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.49 crore in June 2023 down 32.84% from Rs. 15.61 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.44 crore in June 2023 down 27.15% from Rs. 23.94 crore in June 2022.

Vadilal Enter EPS has decreased to Rs. 121.55 in June 2023 from Rs. 180.97 in June 2022.

Vadilal Enter shares closed at 3,909.95 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.48% returns over the last 6 months and 112.50% over the last 12 months.