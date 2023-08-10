English
    Vadilal Enter Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 434.73 crore, up 4.55% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 01:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vadilal Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 434.73 crore in June 2023 up 4.55% from Rs. 415.81 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.49 crore in June 2023 down 32.84% from Rs. 15.61 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.44 crore in June 2023 down 27.15% from Rs. 23.94 crore in June 2022.

    Vadilal Enter EPS has decreased to Rs. 121.55 in June 2023 from Rs. 180.97 in June 2022.

    Vadilal Enter shares closed at 3,909.95 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.48% returns over the last 6 months and 112.50% over the last 12 months.

    Vadilal Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations434.73189.76415.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations434.73189.76415.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods329.69186.05317.96
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks17.51-33.2611.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.219.369.00
    Depreciation2.882.752.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses61.8836.6954.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.56-11.8320.06
    Other Income1.001.471.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.56-10.3621.19
    Interest0.540.370.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.01-10.7320.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.01-10.7320.84
    Tax3.53-2.425.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.49-8.3215.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.49-8.3215.61
    Equity Share Capital0.860.860.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS121.55-96.41180.97
    Diluted EPS121.55-96.41180.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS121.55-96.41180.97
    Diluted EPS121.55-96.41180.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:22 pm

