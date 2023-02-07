 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vadilal Enter Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.36 crore, up 25.17% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vadilal Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 110.36 crore in December 2022 up 25.17% from Rs. 88.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2022 up 135.32% from Rs. 4.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.23 crore in December 2022 up 304.3% from Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2021.

Vadilal Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 110.36 214.16 88.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 110.36 214.16 88.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 73.51 179.30 63.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.72 -1.18 1.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.09 11.19 7.78
Depreciation 2.80 2.76 2.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.07 26.58 19.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.83 -4.50 -6.08
Other Income 8.25 1.18 0.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.43 -3.32 -5.49
Interest 0.31 0.30 0.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.12 -3.63 -5.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.12 -3.63 -5.98
Tax 0.53 -0.89 -1.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.58 -2.73 -4.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.58 -2.73 -4.49
Equity Share Capital 0.86 0.86 0.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.37 -31.65 -51.99
Diluted EPS 18.37 -31.65 -51.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.37 -31.65 -51.99
Diluted EPS 18.37 -31.65 -51.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited