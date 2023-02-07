Vadilal Enter Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.36 crore, up 25.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.36 crore in December 2022 up 25.17% from Rs. 88.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2022 up 135.32% from Rs. 4.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.23 crore in December 2022 up 304.3% from Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2021.