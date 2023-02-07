Vadilal Enter Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.36 crore, up 25.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.36 crore in December 2022 up 25.17% from Rs. 88.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2022 up 135.32% from Rs. 4.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.23 crore in December 2022 up 304.3% from Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2021.

Vadilal Enter EPS has increased to Rs. 18.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 51.99 in December 2021.

Vadilal Enter shares closed at 3,624.35 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 90.76% returns over the last 6 months and 105.95% over the last 12 months.