    Vadilal Enter Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.36 crore, up 25.17% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vadilal Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 110.36 crore in December 2022 up 25.17% from Rs. 88.17 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2022 up 135.32% from Rs. 4.49 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.23 crore in December 2022 up 304.3% from Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2021.

    Vadilal Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations110.36214.1688.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations110.36214.1688.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods73.51179.3063.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.72-1.181.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.0911.197.78
    Depreciation2.802.762.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.0726.5819.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.83-4.50-6.08
    Other Income8.251.180.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.43-3.32-5.49
    Interest0.310.300.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.12-3.63-5.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.12-3.63-5.98
    Tax0.53-0.89-1.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.58-2.73-4.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.58-2.73-4.49
    Equity Share Capital0.860.860.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.37-31.65-51.99
    Diluted EPS18.37-31.65-51.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.37-31.65-51.99
    Diluted EPS18.37-31.65-51.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
