Vadilal Enter Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 77.79 crore, up 4.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.79 crore in December 2018 up 4.47% from Rs. 74.46 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.91 crore in December 2018 down 178.25% from Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.65 crore in December 2018 down 1025% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2017.

Vadilal Enter shares closed at 880.00 on February 08, 2019 (BSE)