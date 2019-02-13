Vadilal Enter Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 77.79 crore, up 4.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vadilal Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 77.79 crore in December 2018 up 4.47% from Rs. 74.46 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.91 crore in December 2018 down 178.25% from Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.65 crore in December 2018 down 1025% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2017.
Vadilal Enter shares closed at 880.00 on February 08, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Vadilal Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|77.79
|125.98
|74.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|77.79
|125.98
|74.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|62.73
|94.89
|50.71
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.41
|3.88
|2.86
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.23
|8.65
|6.91
|Depreciation
|3.09
|3.01
|2.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.31
|16.33
|15.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.16
|-0.78
|-3.96
|Other Income
|0.42
|0.40
|0.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.74
|-0.38
|-3.53
|Interest
|0.96
|0.90
|0.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.69
|-1.28
|-4.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.69
|-1.28
|-4.12
|Tax
|-3.78
|-0.26
|-1.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.91
|-1.02
|-2.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.91
|-1.02
|-2.84
|Equity Share Capital
|0.86
|0.86
|0.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-91.72
|-11.86
|-32.96
|Diluted EPS
|-91.72
|-11.86
|-32.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-91.72
|-11.86
|-32.96
|Diluted EPS
|-91.72
|-11.86
|-32.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited