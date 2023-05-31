Vadilal Dairy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.46 crore, up 24.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vadilal Dairy International are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.46 crore in March 2023 up 24.31% from Rs. 6.80 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2023 down 399.11% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 down 56.52% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022.
|Vadilal Dairy International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.46
|4.85
|6.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.46
|4.85
|6.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.16
|2.21
|2.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.42
|0.05
|-0.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.18
|0.84
|0.71
|Depreciation
|0.51
|0.49
|0.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.49
|2.33
|3.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.47
|-1.07
|0.11
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.06
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.21
|-1.02
|0.14
|Interest
|0.08
|0.03
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.29
|-1.05
|0.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.29
|-1.05
|0.11
|Tax
|0.55
|-0.91
|0.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.84
|-0.14
|-0.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.84
|-0.14
|-0.17
|Equity Share Capital
|3.19
|3.19
|3.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.64
|-0.44
|-0.53
|Diluted EPS
|-2.64
|-0.44
|-0.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.64
|-0.44
|-0.53
|Diluted EPS
|-2.64
|-0.44
|-0.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited