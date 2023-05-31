Vadilal Dairy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.46 crore, up 24.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.46 crore in March 2023 up 24.31% from Rs. 6.80 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2023 down 399.11% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 down 56.52% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022.