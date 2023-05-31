English
    Vadilal Dairy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.46 crore, up 24.31% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vadilal Dairy International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.46 crore in March 2023 up 24.31% from Rs. 6.80 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2023 down 399.11% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 down 56.52% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022.

    Vadilal Dairy International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.464.856.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.464.856.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.162.212.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.420.05-0.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.180.840.71
    Depreciation0.510.490.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.492.333.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.47-1.070.11
    Other Income0.260.060.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.21-1.020.14
    Interest0.080.030.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.29-1.050.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.29-1.050.11
    Tax0.55-0.910.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.84-0.14-0.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.84-0.14-0.17
    Equity Share Capital3.193.193.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.64-0.44-0.53
    Diluted EPS-2.64-0.44-0.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.64-0.44-0.53
    Diluted EPS-2.64-0.44-0.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results #Vadilal Dairy #Vadilal Dairy International
    first published: May 31, 2023 09:11 am