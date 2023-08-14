Vadilal Dairy Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.45 crore, up 1.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.45 crore in June 2023 up 1.56% from Rs. 12.26 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2023 down 16.99% from Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2023 down 21.03% from Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2022.

Vadilal Dairy EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.79 in June 2022.