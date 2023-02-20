 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vadilal Dairy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.85 crore, up 8.44% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 07:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vadilal Dairy International are:Net Sales at Rs 4.85 crore in December 2022 up 8.44% from Rs. 4.47 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 58.49% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 down 5400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
Vadilal Dairy International
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations4.853.274.47
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations4.853.274.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2.211.362.09
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.05-0.02-0.14
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.840.720.62
Depreciation0.490.490.55
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.331.971.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.07-1.25-0.59
Other Income0.060.020.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.02-1.24-0.54
Interest0.030.040.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.05-1.27-0.55
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1.05-1.27-0.55
Tax-0.91-0.49-0.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.14-0.78-0.34
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.14-0.78-0.34
Equity Share Capital3.193.193.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.44-0.37-1.07
Diluted EPS-0.44-0.37-1.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.44-0.37-1.07
Diluted EPS-0.44-0.37-1.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results #Vadilal Dairy #Vadilal Dairy International
first published: Feb 20, 2023 07:33 pm