Vadilal Dairy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.85 crore, up 8.44% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 4.85 3.27 4.47 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 4.85 3.27 4.47 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2.21 1.36 2.09 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.05 -0.02 -0.14 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.84 0.72 0.62 Depreciation 0.49 0.49 0.55 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2.33 1.97 1.93 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.07 -1.25 -0.59 Other Income 0.06 0.02 0.05 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.02 -1.24 -0.54 Interest 0.03 0.04 0.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.05 -1.27 -0.55 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -1.05 -1.27 -0.55 Tax -0.91 -0.49 -0.21 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.14 -0.78 -0.34 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.14 -0.78 -0.34 Equity Share Capital 3.19 3.19 3.19 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.44 -0.37 -1.07 Diluted EPS -0.44 -0.37 -1.07 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.44 -0.37 -1.07 Diluted EPS -0.44 -0.37 -1.07 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --