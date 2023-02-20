Vadilal Dairy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.85 crore, up 8.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vadilal Dairy International are:Net Sales at Rs 4.85 crore in December 2022 up 8.44% from Rs. 4.47 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 58.49% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 down 5400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
|Vadilal Dairy International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.85
|3.27
|4.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.85
|3.27
|4.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.21
|1.36
|2.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.05
|-0.02
|-0.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.84
|0.72
|0.62
|Depreciation
|0.49
|0.49
|0.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.33
|1.97
|1.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.07
|-1.25
|-0.59
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.02
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.02
|-1.24
|-0.54
|Interest
|0.03
|0.04
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.05
|-1.27
|-0.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.05
|-1.27
|-0.55
|Tax
|-0.91
|-0.49
|-0.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.14
|-0.78
|-0.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.14
|-0.78
|-0.34
|Equity Share Capital
|3.19
|3.19
|3.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|-0.37
|-1.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|-0.37
|-1.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|-0.37
|-1.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|-0.37
|-1.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited