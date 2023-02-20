English
    Vadilal Dairy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.85 crore, up 8.44% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 07:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vadilal Dairy International are:Net Sales at Rs 4.85 crore in December 2022 up 8.44% from Rs. 4.47 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 58.49% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 down 5400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
    Vadilal Dairy International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.853.274.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.853.274.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.211.362.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.05-0.02-0.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.840.720.62
    Depreciation0.490.490.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.331.971.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.07-1.25-0.59
    Other Income0.060.020.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.02-1.24-0.54
    Interest0.030.040.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.05-1.27-0.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.05-1.27-0.55
    Tax-0.91-0.49-0.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.14-0.78-0.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.14-0.78-0.34
    Equity Share Capital3.193.193.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.44-0.37-1.07
    Diluted EPS-0.44-0.37-1.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.44-0.37-1.07
    Diluted EPS-0.44-0.37-1.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results #Vadilal Dairy #Vadilal Dairy International
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 07:33 pm