Vadilal Dairy Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.47 crore, up 87.82% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vadilal Dairy International are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.47 crore in December 2021 up 87.82% from Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021 down 642.52% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 97.06% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2020.
|Vadilal Dairy International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.47
|2.95
|2.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.47
|2.95
|2.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.09
|1.20
|1.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.14
|-0.02
|-0.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.62
|0.63
|0.20
|Depreciation
|0.55
|0.55
|0.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.93
|1.48
|1.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.59
|-0.89
|-0.64
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.13
|0.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.54
|-0.76
|-0.21
|Interest
|0.01
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.55
|-0.78
|-0.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.55
|-0.78
|-0.21
|Tax
|-0.21
|-0.48
|-0.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.34
|-0.31
|-0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.34
|-0.31
|-0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|3.19
|3.19
|3.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.07
|-0.15
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-1.07
|-0.15
|-0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.07
|-0.15
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-1.07
|-0.15
|-0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited