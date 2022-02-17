Vadilal Dairy Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.47 crore, up 87.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.47 crore in December 2021 up 87.82% from Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021 down 642.52% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 97.06% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2020.