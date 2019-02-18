Vadilal Dairy Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 8.94 crore, up 26.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vadilal Dairy International are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.94 crore in December 2018 up 26.77% from Rs. 7.05 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2018 down 43.66% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2018 down 31.31% from Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2017.
Vadilal Dairy EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.28 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.00 in December 2017.
|
|Vadilal Dairy International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.94
|5.16
|7.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.94
|5.16
|7.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.70
|2.17
|2.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.03
|-0.21
|-0.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.20
|1.09
|0.97
|Depreciation
|0.47
|0.46
|0.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.23
|2.32
|3.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.37
|-0.66
|0.52
|Other Income
|0.52
|0.16
|1.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.89
|-0.49
|1.53
|Interest
|0.28
|0.20
|0.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.62
|-0.69
|1.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.62
|-0.69
|1.29
|Tax
|-0.11
|0.48
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.72
|-1.17
|1.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.72
|-1.17
|1.28
|Equity Share Capital
|3.19
|3.19
|3.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.28
|-3.66
|4.00
|Diluted EPS
|2.28
|-3.66
|4.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.28
|-3.66
|4.00
|Diluted EPS
|2.28
|-3.66
|4.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited