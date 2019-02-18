Vadilal Dairy Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 8.94 crore, up 26.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.94 crore in December 2018 up 26.77% from Rs. 7.05 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2018 down 43.66% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2018 down 31.31% from Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2017.

Vadilal Dairy EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.28 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.00 in December 2017.