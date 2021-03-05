Vaarad Ventures Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in December 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 up 57.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2019.

Vaarad Ventures shares closed at 3.57 on March 03, 2021 (BSE)